, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Earnings results for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has generated ($7.54) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($1.44) per share. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Dividend Strength: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

In the past three months, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $88,942.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is held by insiders. Only 9.24% of the stock of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI



Earnings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($1.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

