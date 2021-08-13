Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Earnings results for IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

IMAC last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. IMAC has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IMAC are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.63) to ($0.62) per share. IMAC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IMAC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.17%. The high price target for IMAC is $2.35 and the low price target for IMAC is $2.35. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IMAC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.35, IMAC has a forecasted upside of 44.2% from its current price of $1.63. IMAC has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC does not currently pay a dividend. IMAC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

In the past three months, IMAC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.20% of the stock of IMAC is held by insiders. Only 14.81% of the stock of IMAC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC



Earnings for IMAC are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.63) to ($0.62) per share. The P/E ratio of IMAC is -3.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IMAC is -3.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IMAC has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

