Earnings and Growth Analysis : Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Earnings results for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.8.

Iterum Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Iterum Therapeutics has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year (($2.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Iterum Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.12) per share. Iterum Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Iterum Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iterum Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.96, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.01%. The high price target for ITRM is $1.50 and the low price target for ITRM is $0.69. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Iterum Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

In the past three months, Iterum Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Iterum Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 4.48% of the stock of Iterum Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Iterum Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Iterum Therapeutics is -0.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Iterum Therapeutics is -0.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

