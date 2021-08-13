Earnings and Growth Analysis : Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Earnings results for Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Jupai last released its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $12.77 million during the quarter. Jupai has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Jupai has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Dividend Strength: Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai does not currently pay a dividend. Jupai does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jupai (NYSE:JP)

In the past three months, Jupai insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.43% of the stock of Jupai is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Jupai (NYSE:JP



The P/E ratio of Jupai is -70.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Jupai is -70.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Jupai has a P/B Ratio of 0.27. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

