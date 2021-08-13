How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Earnings results for LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

LM Funding America last posted its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $0.18 million during the quarter. LM Funding America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. LM Funding America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Dividend Strength: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America does not currently pay a dividend. LM Funding America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

In the past three months, LM Funding America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 27.50% of the stock of LM Funding America is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.62% of the stock of LM Funding America is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA



LM Funding America has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

