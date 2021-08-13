Nothing seems to bother Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Earnings results for Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Longeveron last released its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $0.38 million during the quarter. Longeveron has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Longeveron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Longeveron will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Longeveron does not currently pay a dividend. Longeveron does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Longeveron insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Longeveron is held by institutions.

Longeveron has a P/B Ratio of 48.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

