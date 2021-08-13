Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Earnings results for Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Medicenna Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on May 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Medicenna Therapeutics has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Medicenna Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.38) per share. Medicenna Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medicenna Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 335.78%. The high price target for MDNA is $12.00 and the low price target for MDNA is $7.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medicenna Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Medicenna Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 335.8% from its current price of $2.18. Medicenna Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Medicenna Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA)

In the past three months, Medicenna Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.27% of the stock of Medicenna Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA



Earnings for Medicenna Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Medicenna Therapeutics is -8.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Medicenna Therapeutics is -8.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Medicenna Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here