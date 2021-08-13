Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Earnings results for Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Moxian last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Moxian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Moxian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Dividend Strength: Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian does not currently pay a dividend. Moxian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

In the past three months, Moxian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.73% of the stock of Moxian is held by insiders. Only 6.09% of the stock of Moxian is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC



Moxian has a P/B Ratio of 441.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

