Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Earnings results for North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royality Trust is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

North European Oil Royalty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $1.40 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. North European Oil Royalty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Dividend Strength: North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.61%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. North European Oil Royalty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

In the past three months, North European Oil Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of North European Oil Royalty Trust is held by insiders. Only 8.89% of the stock of North European Oil Royalty Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT



The P/E ratio of North European Oil Royalty Trust is 23.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.01. The P/E ratio of North European Oil Royalty Trust is 23.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.55. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 145.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

