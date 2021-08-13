Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Earnings results for Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

NXT-ID Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Nxt-ID last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Nxt-ID has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Nxt-ID does not currently pay a dividend. Nxt-ID does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Nxt-ID insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.85% of the stock of Nxt-ID is held by insiders. Only 7.14% of the stock of Nxt-ID is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Nxt-ID is -3.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nxt-ID is -3.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nxt-ID has a P/B Ratio of 3.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

