Did they just beat EPS? Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Earnings results for Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.48.

Ocuphire Pharma last released its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37. Ocuphire Pharma has generated ($5.28) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Ocuphire Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.62) to ($1.22) per share. Ocuphire Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ocuphire Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 337.63%. The high price target for OCUP is $25.00 and the low price target for OCUP is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ocuphire Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.75, Ocuphire Pharma has a forecasted upside of 337.6% from its current price of $4.97. Ocuphire Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Ocuphire Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

In the past three months, Ocuphire Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Ocuphire Pharma is held by insiders. Only 7.26% of the stock of Ocuphire Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP



Earnings for Ocuphire Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.62) to ($1.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Ocuphire Pharma is -0.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ocuphire Pharma is -0.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here