thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Earnings results for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

PermRock Royalty Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.3. PermRock Royalty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Dividend Strength: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PermRock Royalty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

In the past three months, PermRock Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of PermRock Royalty Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)



The P/E ratio of PermRock Royalty Trust is 43.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of PermRock Royalty Trust is 43.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.54. PermRock Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

