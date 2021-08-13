Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

Earnings results for PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

PhenixFIN last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. PhenixFIN has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year ($3.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for PhenixFIN are expected to decrease by -72.08% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $1.29 per share. PhenixFIN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PhenixFIN in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN does not currently pay a dividend. PhenixFIN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

In the past three months, PhenixFIN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.70% of the stock of PhenixFIN is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.80% of the stock of PhenixFIN is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX



Earnings for PhenixFIN are expected to decrease by -72.08% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of PhenixFIN is 10.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.95. The P/E ratio of PhenixFIN is 10.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.55. PhenixFIN has a PEG Ratio of 4.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PhenixFIN has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

