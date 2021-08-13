Will stock surge before Earnings results? Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Earnings results for Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Professional Diversity Network last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $1.49 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Professional Diversity Network has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Dividend Strength: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network does not currently pay a dividend. Professional Diversity Network does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

In the past three months, Professional Diversity Network insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,599.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Professional Diversity Network is held by insiders. Only 1.78% of the stock of Professional Diversity Network is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN



Professional Diversity Network has a P/B Ratio of 5.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

