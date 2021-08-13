Must-See Earnings Estimates for: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Earnings results for ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

ProPhase Labs last issued its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm earned $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ProPhase Labs are expected to grow by 97.62% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.66 per share. ProPhase Labs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021. ProPhase Labs will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159437”.

Analyst Opinion on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ProPhase Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 274.25%. The high price target for PRPH is $25.00 and the low price target for PRPH is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ProPhase Labs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, ProPhase Labs has a forecasted upside of 274.3% from its current price of $6.68. ProPhase Labs has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs does not currently pay a dividend. ProPhase Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

In the past three months, ProPhase Labs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 32.10% of the stock of ProPhase Labs is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.55% of the stock of ProPhase Labs is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH



Earnings for ProPhase Labs are expected to grow by 97.62% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of ProPhase Labs is -33.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ProPhase Labs is -33.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ProPhase Labs has a P/B Ratio of 9.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here