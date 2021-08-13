Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Earnings results for Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Pulmatrix last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pulmatrix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.50) per share. Pulmatrix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pulmatrix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 503.21%. The high price target for PULM is $5.00 and the low price target for PULM is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pulmatrix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Pulmatrix has a forecasted upside of 503.2% from its current price of $0.83. Pulmatrix has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix does not currently pay a dividend. Pulmatrix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

In the past three months, Pulmatrix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.97% of the stock of Pulmatrix is held by insiders. Only 12.51% of the stock of Pulmatrix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM



Earnings for Pulmatrix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Pulmatrix is -1.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pulmatrix is -1.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pulmatrix has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here