Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Earnings results for Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Remark last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Remark has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Remark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.11) per share. Remark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Remark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 460.00%. The high price target for MARK is $7.00 and the low price target for MARK is $7.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Remark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Remark has a forecasted upside of 460.0% from its current price of $1.25. Remark has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark does not currently pay a dividend. Remark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

In the past three months, Remark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.90% of the stock of Remark is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.03% of the stock of Remark is held by institutions.

Earnings for Remark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Remark is -6.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Remark is -6.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

