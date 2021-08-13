Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Earnings results for Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Rubicon Technology last released its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.3. Rubicon Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Rubicon Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

In the past three months, Rubicon Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.70% of the stock of Rubicon Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 25.55% of the stock of Rubicon Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)



The P/E ratio of Rubicon Technology is 78.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.95. The P/E ratio of Rubicon Technology is 78.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.49. Rubicon Technology has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

