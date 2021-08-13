How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Earnings results for SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

SCWorx last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $1.15 million during the quarter. SCWorx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SCWorx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SCWorx does not currently pay a dividend. SCWorx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SCWorx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $695,500.00 in company stock. 22.40% of the stock of SCWorx is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.25% of the stock of SCWorx is held by institutions.

SCWorx has a P/B Ratio of 5.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

