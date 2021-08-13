Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Earnings results for Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Soligenix last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Soligenix has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Soligenix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.50) per share. Soligenix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Soligenix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 286.75%. The high price target for SNGX is $5.75 and the low price target for SNGX is $1.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix does not currently pay a dividend. Soligenix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

In the past three months, Soligenix insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,670.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.09% of the stock of Soligenix is held by insiders. Only 8.51% of the stock of Soligenix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX



Earnings for Soligenix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Soligenix is -2.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Soligenix is -2.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Soligenix has a P/B Ratio of 7.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

