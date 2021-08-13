Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Earnings results for SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

SPAR Group last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter. SPAR Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. SPAR Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Dividend Strength: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group does not currently pay a dividend. SPAR Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

In the past three months, SPAR Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $150,154.00 in company stock. 59.60% of the stock of SPAR Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.83% of the stock of SPAR Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP



The P/E ratio of SPAR Group is 9.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.89. The P/E ratio of SPAR Group is 9.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.41. SPAR Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here