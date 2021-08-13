Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Earnings results for Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Sphere 3D last posted its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $0.94 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.02) diluted earnings per share). Sphere 3D has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Sphere 3D does not currently pay a dividend. Sphere 3D does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sphere 3D insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Sphere 3D is held by insiders. Only 7.83% of the stock of Sphere 3D is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Sphere 3D is -4.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

