Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Earnings results for Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Taitron Components last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Taitron Components has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Dividend Strength: Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components pays a meaningful dividend of 3.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Taitron Components has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

In the past three months, Taitron Components insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $43,448.00 in company stock. 61.22% of the stock of Taitron Components is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.62% of the stock of Taitron Components is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT



The P/E ratio of Taitron Components is 16.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.89. The P/E ratio of Taitron Components is 16.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 40.85. Taitron Components has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

