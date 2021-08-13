Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Earnings results for Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Unico American last released its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter. Unico American has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($3.42) diluted earnings per share). Unico American has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Dividend Strength: Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Unico American does not currently pay a dividend. Unico American does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

In the past three months, Unico American insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $46,706.00 in company stock. 49.10% of the stock of Unico American is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 18.76% of the stock of Unico American is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM



The P/E ratio of Unico American is -1.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Unico American is -1.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Unico American has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here