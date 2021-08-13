numbers crunched for you before earnings results United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Earnings results for United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

United-Guardian last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $3.43 million during the quarter. United-Guardian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. United-Guardian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

United-Guardian is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. United-Guardian has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, United-Guardian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 29.10% of the stock of United-Guardian is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 25.97% of the stock of United-Guardian is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of United-Guardian is 19.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.00. The P/E ratio of United-Guardian is 19.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.58. United-Guardian has a P/B Ratio of 6.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

