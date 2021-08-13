Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Earnings results for Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Vaccinex last released its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company earned $0.85 million during the quarter. Vaccinex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Vaccinex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($0.14) per share. Vaccinex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vaccinex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 189.26%. The high price target for VCNX is $7.00 and the low price target for VCNX is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex does not currently pay a dividend. Vaccinex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

In the past three months, Vaccinex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.60% of the stock of Vaccinex is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.29% of the stock of Vaccinex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX



