Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Earnings results for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Venus Concept last announced its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business earned $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Venus Concept has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year (($1.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Venus Concept are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.26) per share. Venus Concept has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Venus Concept will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721406”.

Analyst Opinion on Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Venus Concept in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 150.00%. The high price target for VERO is $7.00 and the low price target for VERO is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept does not currently pay a dividend. Venus Concept does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

In the past three months, Venus Concept insiders have sold 547.30% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $98,400.00 in company stock and sold $636,948.00 in company stock. 47.03% of the stock of Venus Concept is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 43.04% of the stock of Venus Concept is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO



Earnings for Venus Concept are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Venus Concept is -1.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Venus Concept is -1.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Venus Concept has a P/B Ratio of 2.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

