Wall street estimates Earnings report Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Earnings results for Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Vericity last issued its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $42.24 million during the quarter. Vericity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vericity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Dividend Strength: Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity does not currently pay a dividend. Vericity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

In the past three months, Vericity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.20% of the stock of Vericity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.66% of the stock of Vericity is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY



Vericity has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

