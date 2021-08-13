Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

Earnings results for VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.04.

VerifyMe last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. VerifyMe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. VerifyMe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VerifyMe in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe does not currently pay a dividend. VerifyMe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

In the past three months, VerifyMe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.20% of the stock of VerifyMe is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.72% of the stock of VerifyMe is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME



VerifyMe has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

