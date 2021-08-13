may delivered a positive earnings surprise Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Earnings results for Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.82.

Vyant Bio last issued its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vyant Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Dividend Strength: Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Vyant Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

In the past three months, Vyant Bio insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $184,951.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 15.00% of the stock of Vyant Bio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.24% of the stock of Vyant Bio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT



Vyant Bio has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

