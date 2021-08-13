worth buying post Earnings results? ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Earnings results for ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

ZW Data Action Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). ZW Data Action Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ZW Data Action Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. ZW Data Action Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ZW Data Action Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 18.70% of the stock of ZW Data Action Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.01% of the stock of ZW Data Action Technologies is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of ZW Data Action Technologies is -16.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ZW Data Action Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

