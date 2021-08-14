ALLAKOS (NASDAQ:ALLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.01. Allakos has generated ($3.10) earnings per share over the last year (($3.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allakos are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.46) to ($5.94) per share. Allakos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allakos in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allakos stock.

PAR TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:PAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology last announced its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year (($1.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PAR Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.75) to ($1.53) per share. PAR Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PAR Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PAR Technology stock.

PLIANT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PLRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has generated ($1.95) earnings per share over the last year (($3.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pliant Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.92) to ($3.77) per share. Pliant Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pliant Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pliant Therapeutics stock.

QUANTUM (NASDAQ:QMCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Quantum has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year (($0.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Quantum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.18 per share. Quantum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quantum in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Quantum stock.

