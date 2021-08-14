DIGITAL TURBINE (NASDAQ:APPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company earned $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Turbine has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($0.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.5. Earnings for Digital Turbine are expected to grow by 74.22% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $2.23 per share. Digital Turbine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIGITAL TURBINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APPS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digital Turbine in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Digital Turbine stock.

RADNET (NASDAQ:RDNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company earned $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.6. Earnings for RadNet are expected to grow by 32.14% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.74 per share. RadNet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDNT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RadNet in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RadNet stock.

KOSMOS ENERGY (NYSE:KOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kosmos Energy are expected to grow by 62.86% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.57 per share. Kosmos Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KOSMOS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KOS)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kosmos Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kosmos Energy stock.

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:PRTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm earned $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108 million. Priority Technology has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year ($0.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Earnings for Priority Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.57 per share. Priority Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRTH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Priority Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Priority Technology stock.

