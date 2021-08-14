CHINA INDEX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CIH)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA INDEX? (NASDAQ:CIH)

Wall Street analysts have given China Index a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but China Index wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VIRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Viracta Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Viracta Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $2.05 to ($1.33) per share. Viracta Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIRX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viracta Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viracta Therapeutics stock.

Viracta Therapeutics

INOTIV (NASDAQ:NOTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv last posted its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Inotiv has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Inotiv are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to $0.74 per share. Inotiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INOTIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NOTV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inotiv in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Inotiv stock.

Inotiv

CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL) (NASDAQ:CALT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year (($2.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.71) to ($1.01) per share.

IS CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CALT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)