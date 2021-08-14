FORTRESS BIOTECH (NASDAQ:FBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech last announced its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fortress Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $0.13 per share. Fortress Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTRESS BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBIO)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortress Biotech in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fortress Biotech stock.

Fortress Biotech

IMMATICS (NASDAQ:IMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics last released its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. Immatics has generated ($1.82) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Immatics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.61) to ($1.90) per share. Immatics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMMATICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immatics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Immatics stock.

Immatics

EMBRAER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ERJ)

IS EMBRAER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ERJ)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Embraer in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Embraer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ERJ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Embraer

MARKFORGED (NYSE:MKFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Markforged has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Markforged has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARKFORGED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MKFG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Markforged in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Markforged stock.

Markforged