FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FGBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for First Guaranty Bancshares are expected to grow by 1.55% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $1.97 per share. First Guaranty Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FGBI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Guaranty Bancshares stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares

APPLIED THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:APLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. Applied Therapeutics has generated ($4.28) earnings per share over the last year (($4.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Applied Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.49) to ($4.32) per share. Applied Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLIED THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APLT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied Therapeutics stock.

Applied Therapeutics

AKERO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AKRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Akero Therapeutics has generated ($2.52) earnings per share over the last year (($2.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Akero Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($3.11) per share.

IS AKERO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKRO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akero Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akero Therapeutics stock.

Akero Therapeutics

VIANT TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:DSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. The firm earned $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Viant Technology has generated $20.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.8. Earnings for Viant Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.16) per share. Viant Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIANT TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viant Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Viant Technology stock.

Viant Technology