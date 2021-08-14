MANNATECH (NASDAQ:MTEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter. Mannatech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Mannatech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SIGILON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SGTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Sigilon Therapeutics has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Sigilon Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($2.85) per share. Sigilon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIGILON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGTX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sigilon Therapeutics stock.

EUROSEAS (NASDAQ:ESEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas last released its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Earnings for Euroseas are expected to grow by 62.50% in the coming year, from $5.04 to $8.19 per share. Euroseas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EUROSEAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESEA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Euroseas in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Euroseas stock.

LUCIRA HEALTH (NASDAQ:LHDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. The company earned $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Lucira Health has generated ($15.58) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Lucira Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.28) per share. Lucira Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUCIRA HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LHDX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lucira Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lucira Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LHDX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

