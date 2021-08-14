CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST (NYSE:CORR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The asset manager reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year (($12.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust are expected to grow by 57.45% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.48 per share. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CORR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CORR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

BEYOND AIR (NASDAQ:XAIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Beyond Air has generated ($1.27) earnings per share over the last year (($1.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Beyond Air are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.71) per share. Beyond Air has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEYOND AIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XAIR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Beyond Air in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Beyond Air stock.

Beyond Air

VAALCO ENERGY (NYSE:EGY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. VAALCO Energy has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for VAALCO Energy are expected to grow by 58.14% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.36 per share. VAALCO Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAALCO ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGY)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VAALCO Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” VAALCO Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VAALCO Energy

BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BOLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics last released its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. Bolt Biotherapeutics has generated ($22.26) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Bolt Biotherapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.08) to ($2.50) per share. Bolt Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOLT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bolt Biotherapeutics stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics