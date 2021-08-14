TYSON FOODS (NYSE:TSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company earned $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Its revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has generated $5.64 earnings per share over the last year ($5.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Tyson Foods are expected to decrease by -1.25% in the coming year, from $6.39 to $6.31 per share. Tyson Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TYSON FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TSN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tyson Foods in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tyson Foods stock.

ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:ALHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare last released its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Alignment Healthcare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to ($0.46) per share. Alignment Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALHC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alignment Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alignment Healthcare stock.

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ARCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.08. Arcturus Therapeutics has generated ($3.55) earnings per share over the last year (($4.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arcturus Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.41) to $4.78 per share. Arcturus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARCT)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Arcturus Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARCT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES (NYSE:SRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties last posted its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $27.87 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.51) diluted earnings per share). Seritage Growth Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

