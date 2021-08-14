FLEXSHOPPER (NASDAQ:FPAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm earned $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. FlexShopper has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for FlexShopper are expected to grow by 115.63% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.69 per share. FlexShopper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FlexShopper in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FlexShopper stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.73) earnings per share over the last year (($2.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($1.83) per share. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock.

Eyenovia last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eyenovia has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eyenovia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.69) per share. Eyenovia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eyenovia in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eyenovia stock.

Solid Biosciences last released its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Solid Biosciences has generated ($1.66) earnings per share over the last year (($1.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Solid Biosciences are expected to remain at ($0.78) per share in the coming year. Solid Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Solid Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Solid Biosciences stock.

