MAIDEN (NASDAQ:MHLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $21.87 million during the quarter. Maiden has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0. Maiden has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAIDEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MHLD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maiden in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Maiden stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MHLD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VITAL FARMS (NASDAQ:VITL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.2. Vital Farms has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VITAL FARMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VITL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vital Farms in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vital Farms stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VITL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REVOLUTION MEDICINES (NASDAQ:RVMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year (($1.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Revolution Medicines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.33) to ($2.72) per share. Revolution Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REVOLUTION MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RVMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Revolution Medicines in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Revolution Medicines stock.

MEDIAALPHA (NYSE:MAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. MediaAlpha has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for MediaAlpha are expected to grow by 164.29% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.37 per share. MediaAlpha has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDIAALPHA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAX)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MediaAlpha in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MediaAlpha stock.

