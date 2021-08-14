SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. SCYNEXIS has generated ($4.71) earnings per share over the last year (($5.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SCYNEXIS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.25) to ($1.59) per share. SCYNEXIS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCYNEXIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCYX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SCYNEXIS in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SCYNEXIS stock.

SCYNEXIS

CLEARPOINT NEURO (NASDAQ:CLPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ClearPoint Neuro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.03) per share. ClearPoint Neuro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEARPOINT NEURO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLPT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ClearPoint Neuro in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ClearPoint Neuro stock.

ClearPoint Neuro

THE EXONE (NASDAQ:XONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The ExOne has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The ExOne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.63) per share. The ExOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE EXONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XONE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The ExOne in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The ExOne stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XONE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The ExOne

MAVERIX METALS (NYSE:MMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Earnings for Maverix Metals are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.15 per share. Maverix Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAVERIX METALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MMX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maverix Metals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Maverix Metals stock.

Maverix Metals