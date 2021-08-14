VIATRIS (NASDAQ:VTRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTRS)

Viatris last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business earned $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Viatris has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. Earnings for Viatris are expected to grow by 4.47% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $3.74 per share. Viatris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIATRIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTRS)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viatris in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Viatris stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VTRS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Viatris

BRP GROUP (NYSE:BRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group last issued its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BRP Group are expected to grow by 78.95% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.68 per share.

IS BRP GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRP)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BRP Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BRP Group stock.

BRP Group

AGENUS (NASDAQ:AGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus last announced its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Agenus has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year (($1.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Agenus are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($1.07) per share. Agenus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGENUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGEN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agenus in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agenus stock.

Agenus

INDEPENDENCE (NYSE:IHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IHC)

Independence last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter. Independence has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Independence has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

