MUSTANG BIO (NASDAQ:MBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Mustang Bio has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year (($1.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Mustang Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.83) per share. Mustang Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MUSTANG BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBIO)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mustang Bio in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mustang Bio stock.

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:AKYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business earned $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Akoya Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Akoya Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.83) per share. Akoya Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKOYA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKYA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akoya Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akoya Biosciences stock.

ROOT (NASDAQ:ROOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root last released its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. Root has generated ($4.81) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Root are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.05) to ($1.83) per share. Root has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROOT)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Root in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Root stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ROOT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EURONAV (NYSE:EURN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company earned $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Euronav has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Euronav are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to $0.40 per share.

IS EURONAV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EURN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Euronav in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Euronav stock.

