RAND CAPITAL (NASDAQ:RAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Rand Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Rand Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GRAHAM (NYSE:GHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHM)

Graham last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. Graham has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.3. Graham has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAHAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graham in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Graham stock.

Graham

EXICURE (NASDAQ:XCUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Exicure has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exicure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.41) per share. Exicure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXICURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XCUR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exicure in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Exicure stock.

Exicure

CO-DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:CODX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Earnings for Co-Diagnostics are expected to decrease by -22.22% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.70 per share. Co-Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CO-DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CODX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Co-Diagnostics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Co-Diagnostics stock.

Co-Diagnostics