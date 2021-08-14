AMC ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:AMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm earned $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Entertainment has generated ($16.15) earnings per share over the last year (($21.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AMC Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.16) to ($0.67) per share. AMC Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMC ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AMC Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AMC Entertainment stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CABOT (NYSE:CBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot last announced its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm earned $917 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year (($2.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cabot are expected to grow by 5.06% in the coming year, from $4.94 to $5.19 per share. Cabot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CABOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cabot in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cabot stock.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS (NASDAQ:JOUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($7.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Johnson Outdoors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JOHNSON OUTDOORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JOUT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Johnson Outdoors in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Johnson Outdoors stock.

ANAPTYSBIO (NASDAQ:ANAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio last issued its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. AnaptysBio has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year (($1.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AnaptysBio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.43) to ($3.21) per share. AnaptysBio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANAPTYSBIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANAB)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AnaptysBio in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AnaptysBio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

