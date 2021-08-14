CHARAH SOLUTIONS (NYSE:CHRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.10. Charah Solutions has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($1.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Charah Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.14) per share. Charah Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Foghorn Therapeutics stock.

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:CSSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has generated ($2.96) earnings per share over the last year (($3.33) diluted earnings per share). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock.

DUCOMMUN (NYSE:DCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Earnings for Ducommun are expected to grow by 25.18% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.48 per share. Ducommun has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ducommun in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ducommun stock.

