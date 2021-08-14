NATIONAL CINEMEDIA (NASDAQ:NCMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia last announced its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company earned $14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. National CineMedia has generated ($1.00) earnings per share over the last year (($1.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for National CineMedia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to $0.26 per share. National CineMedia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL CINEMEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NCMI)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National CineMedia in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” National CineMedia stock.

National CineMedia

JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP (NYSE:JBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $174.18 million during the quarter. Janus International Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Janus International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP? (NYSE:JBI)

Wall Street analysts have given Janus International Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Janus International Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

BIOATLA (NASDAQ:BCAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. BioAtla has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for BioAtla are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.98) to ($2.31) per share.

IS BIOATLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCAB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioAtla in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BioAtla stock.

BioAtla

ZEALAND PHARMA A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $5.90. Zealand Pharma A/S has generated ($3.38) earnings per share over the last year (($3.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zealand Pharma A/S are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.17) to ($3.61) per share. Zealand Pharma A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZEALAND PHARMA A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zealand Pharma A/S stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S