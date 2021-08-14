ZAI LAB (NASDAQ:ZLAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.78. The firm earned $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19 million. Zai Lab has generated ($3.46) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Zai Lab are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.78) to ($3.31) per share.

IS ZAI LAB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zai Lab in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zai Lab stock.

IGM BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:IGMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences last posted its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). IGM Biosciences has generated ($2.65) earnings per share over the last year (($3.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IGM Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($5.01) to ($6.15) per share. IGM Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IGM BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IGMS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IGM Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IGM Biosciences stock.

GOLAR LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG last released its earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG has generated ($2.28) earnings per share over the last year (($1.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Golar LNG are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.06 per share.

IS GOLAR LNG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLNG)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golar LNG in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Golar LNG stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GLNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EPIZYME (NASDAQ:EPZM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm earned $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Epizyme has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year (($2.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Epizyme are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($2.01) per share. Epizyme has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EPIZYME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EPZM)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Epizyme in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Epizyme stock.

