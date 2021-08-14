FLOTEK INDUSTRIES (NYSE:FTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries has generated ($1.00) earnings per share over the last year (($1.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Flotek Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.23) per share. Flotek Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLOTEK INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flotek Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Flotek Industries stock.

COGENT BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:COGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Cogent Biosciences has generated ($16.08) earnings per share over the last year (($12.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cogent Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.61) per share. Cogent Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COGENT BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COGT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cogent Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cogent Biosciences stock.

RED VIOLET (NASDAQ:RDVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Red Violet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Red Violet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RED VIOLET? (NASDAQ:RDVT)

NEUROPACE (NASDAQ:NPCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. NeuroPace has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for NeuroPace are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.25) per share. NeuroPace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEUROPACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NPCE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeuroPace in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NeuroPace stock.

NeuroPace